14 May 2026
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Ancelotti expected to include Neymar in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

World football
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14 May 2026 17:13
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Ancelotti expected to include Neymar in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

Neymar is reportedly set to be included in Brazil national football team head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Tn Brazil, Ancelotti has decided to include the 34-year-old forward in his squad for the tournament, although the player must still prove his physical condition before securing a place in the final selection. Brazil’s official squad announcement is expected on 18 May.

Earlier, Brazilian outlet Globo reported that Neymar had already been included in the preliminary 55-man list. However, that does not automatically guarantee him a place in the final squad for the tournament.

Ancelotti has reportedly made it clear that the key factor will be Neymar’s fitness rather than his talent or reputation. The Italian coach is said to believe the former Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and FC Barcelona star still possesses exceptional ability, but only players in proper condition will be selected.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since autumn 2023 due to injury problems and fitness setbacks. He currently plays for Santos FC after returning to his boyhood club.

Brazil are set to face Morocco national football team, Haiti national football team and Scotland national football team in the World Cup group stage.

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