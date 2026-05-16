16 May 2026
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Official: Robert Lewandowski announces departure from Barcelona

World football
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16 May 2026 15:43
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Official: Robert Lewandowski announces departure from Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has officially announced his departure from Barcelona after four seasons with the Spanish champions, İdman.Biz reports.

The 37-year-old striker confirmed the decision through his social media accounts, bringing an end to a successful period in Catalonia that included multiple domestic trophies.

During his time at Barcelona, Lewandowski won three La Liga titles, lifted the Copa del Rey once and also claimed the Spanish Super Cup on three occasions.

The Polish forward joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022 and quickly became one of the team’s key attacking figures. Despite arriving in Spain in the later stages of his career, Lewandowski maintained his reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical goalscorers.

According to Polish media reports, the striker is now expected to continue his career either in Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer, with a move to Saudi football currently viewed as the leading option.

Lewandowski leaves Barcelona as one of the most decorated forwards of his generation, having also enjoyed historic success with Bayern Munich and the Poland national football team.

Idman.Biz
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