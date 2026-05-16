Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager

José Mourinho is reportedly set for a dramatic return to Real Madrid, with Spanish outlet Marca claiming the deal is “99.9 per cent” complete, İdman.Biz reports.

Mourinho has emerged as the only candidate for the role and is expected to replace Álvaro Arbeloa in the coming weeks. If confirmed, the Portuguese manager would become Real Madrid’s fourth head coach within the space of a single year, following spells under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa himself.

The potential return comes amid reports of serious unrest inside the Madrid dressing room. Spanish media have linked the current crisis to an alleged altercation between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, while Kylian Mbappé is also said to have clashed with Arbeloa following the recent match against Real Oviedo.

Marca adds that senior figures at the club believe Mourinho is the ideal figure to restore discipline and authority within the squad. Club president Florentino Pérez appeared to fuel speculation earlier this week during an interview with La Sexta.

“He has already been here and raised our level,” Perez said when asked about Mourinho, making him the only managerial name specifically referenced during the interview.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Many within the club reportedly view his tenure as the foundation for the team’s dominant era that followed, including four UEFA Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018.

The report also states that Mourinho’s departure from Benfica is expected to be resolved through a compensation payment of around €3 million. Real Madrid are reportedly more focused on a major squad overhaul this summer, with Mourinho expected to have significant influence over both departures and new signings.