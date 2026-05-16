16 May 2026
EN

Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager

World football
News
16 May 2026 09:26
57
Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager

José Mourinho is reportedly set for a dramatic return to Real Madrid, with Spanish outlet Marca claiming the deal is “99.9 per cent” complete, İdman.Biz reports.

Mourinho has emerged as the only candidate for the role and is expected to replace Álvaro Arbeloa in the coming weeks. If confirmed, the Portuguese manager would become Real Madrid’s fourth head coach within the space of a single year, following spells under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa himself.

The potential return comes amid reports of serious unrest inside the Madrid dressing room. Spanish media have linked the current crisis to an alleged altercation between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, while Kylian Mbappé is also said to have clashed with Arbeloa following the recent match against Real Oviedo.

Marca adds that senior figures at the club believe Mourinho is the ideal figure to restore discipline and authority within the squad. Club president Florentino Pérez appeared to fuel speculation earlier this week during an interview with La Sexta.

“He has already been here and raised our level,” Perez said when asked about Mourinho, making him the only managerial name specifically referenced during the interview.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Many within the club reportedly view his tenure as the foundation for the team’s dominant era that followed, including four UEFA Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018.

The report also states that Mourinho’s departure from Benfica is expected to be resolved through a compensation payment of around €3 million. Real Madrid are reportedly more focused on a major squad overhaul this summer, with Mourinho expected to have significant influence over both departures and new signings.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Barcelona on brink of historic La Liga home record
13:11
World football

Barcelona on brink of historic La Liga home record

Catalan giants could become first team in league history to win every home match in a single season
Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager
12:31
World football

Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager

Former Spain midfielder expected to be unveiled after FA Cup final
FA Cup final: chance to save the season for Chelsea, second trophy for Man City
11:46
World football

FA Cup final: chance to save the season for Chelsea, second trophy for Man City

The Blues and the Citizens will meet in the decisive match of England’s oldest club competition for the first time
Luis Enrique hands control of family business to wife
10:29
World football

Luis Enrique hands control of family business to wife

Paris Saint-Germain head coach restructures private holding company amid growing off-pitch portfolio
Aston Villa to battle Barcelona for permanent deal for Marcus Rashford
09:59
World football

Aston Villa to battle Barcelona for permanent deal for Marcus Rashford

Unai Emery pushing to reunite with Manchester United forward after impressive second half of the season
Jose Mourinho close to sensational Real Madrid return
15 May 18:19
World football

Jose Mourinho close to sensational Real Madrid return

Portuguese manager could begin second spell at the Bernabeu as early as next week

Most read

Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO
13 May 17:34
Football

Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

Tensions spilled into the stands after Al-Nassr conceded a stoppage-time equaliser that delayed the club’s long-awaited title celebrations
Ancelotti expected to include Neymar in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad
14 May 17:13
World football

Ancelotti expected to include Neymar in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

Veteran forward could return to international football after long absence if fitness concerns are resolved
Arsenal staff unhappy over Champions League final travel costs
14 May 10:07
World football

Arsenal staff unhappy over Champions League final travel costs

Employees reportedly asked to pay more than €1,000 for charter flight to Budapest as club prepares for European final

Messi denied hat-trick after MLS changes Inter Miami goal ruling
14 May 10:47
World football

Messi denied hat-trick after MLS changes Inter Miami goal ruling

League overturns decision following video review and awards final goal as own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper