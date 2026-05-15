15 May 2026
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Championship play-off final under threat after Southampton spying scandal

World football
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15 May 2026 10:53
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Championship play-off final under threat after Southampton spying scandal

The Championship play-off final could be postponed or even cancelled following a spying scandal involving Southampton, according to an official statement from the English Football League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a Southampton performance analyst was allegedly caught filming Middlesbrough’s training session and photographing tactical preparations before the clubs met in the play-off semi-finals.

Southampton eventually progressed to the final after a 0-0 draw in the first leg and a 2-1 extra-time victory in the return match. Russell Martin’s side are currently scheduled to face Hull City on 23 May for a place in the Premier League.

The EFL confirmed that an independent disciplinary commission will hold a hearing no later than Tuesday, 19 May, with the exact date expected to be announced shortly.

“The commission will deliver its decision as soon as possible after reviewing the relevant materials and evidence,” the league said in an official statement.

The EFL also stressed that, although preparations continue for the final to take place as planned at Wembley, supporters should be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary process could affect the match schedule.

According to reports in England, Southampton could face severe sanctions, including potential expulsion from the play-offs, which would deny the club promotion to the Premier League. Another possible scenario could see the final postponed if the commission fails to deliver its verdict before 23 May, with Wembley facing a congested calendar of events at the end of May and beginning of June.

Idman.Biz
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