15 May 2026
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Mbappe responds to criticism over Italy trip during injury lay-off

World football
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15 May 2026 09:53
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Mbappe responds to criticism over Italy trip during injury lay-off

“Real Madrid” forward Kylian Mbappe has addressed criticism surrounding his recent trip to Italy while recovering from injury.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Spanish media had claimed the France international spent time in Italy with actress Ester Exposito during his rehabilitation period. Reports also suggested that not all players within the Madrid dressing room viewed the trip positively.

Speaking after “Real Madrid’s” match against “Oviedo”, Mbappe defended his decision and stressed that the club had approved the visit.

“I had the club’s permission and I was not the only player who left Spain,” the striker said.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since April with a muscle injury and is continuing his recovery ahead of the closing stages of the campaign.

Despite his absence in recent weeks, Mbappe has enjoyed an outstanding debut season with “Real Madrid”. Across all competitions, he has scored 41 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances, underlining his importance to Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Idman.Biz
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