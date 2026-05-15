15 May 2026
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Everton captain Seamus Coleman to leave club at end of season

World football
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15 May 2026 16:09
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Everton captain Seamus Coleman to leave club at end of season

Everton F.C. have confirmed that captain Seamus Coleman will leave the club at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 37-year-old Irish defender’s current deal runs until 30 June 2026 and will not be renewed. Coleman could either continue his playing career at another club or remain at Everton in a coaching capacity.

Coleman joined Everton from Irish side Sligo Rovers in 2009 and went on to become one of the most respected figures in the club’s modern history. During his time at Goodison Park, he established himself as a fan favourite and long-serving captain.

The experienced full-back also holds the record for the most Premier League appearances in Everton history, having played 372 matches in England’s top flight for the club. Despite injury setbacks in recent years, Coleman remained an important presence both on and off the pitch.

His departure marks the end of an era for Everton as the club prepares for a new chapter ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Idman.Biz
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