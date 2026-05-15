15 May 2026
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Guillermo Ochoa hints at emotional farewell as Mexico prepare for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

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15 May 2026 14:12
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Guillermo Ochoa hints at emotional farewell as Mexico prepare for 2026 World Cup

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the final international tournament of his career as he joined the national team’s pre-World Cup training camp.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 40-year-old shot-stopper shared an emotional message on social media, describing every call-up to the Mexico squad as a privilege rather than a routine experience. Ochoa admitted this training camp felt different, saying he arrived with “a fuller heart, more memories and the same hope as always”.

Currently playing for Cypriot side AEL Limassol, Ochoa has represented Mexico since 2005 and has made more than 150 appearances for the national team. According to Sports Illustrated, if he features at the 2026 World Cup, he would become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups, joining names such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mexico’s training camp began on 6 May under head coach Javier Aguirre, initially featuring 20 players from the domestic league. Ochoa became the first overseas-based player to report for international duty.

The experienced goalkeeper is expected to compete with Raul Rangel for a place in the starting line-up ahead of the World Cup. However, Ochoa’s experience, leadership and status within Mexican football are seen as major factors boosting his chances of making the final squad.

Idman.Biz
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