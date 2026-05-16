Barcelona on brink of historic La Liga home record

Barcelona are on the verge of making history in La Liga ahead of their upcoming clash with Real Betis.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a victory over Betis would see the Catalan side become the first club in La Liga history to win all of their home matches across an entire league campaign.

Barcelona have won all 18 of their league matches at home so far this season, underlining their dominance at the Olympic Stadium. During that run, the Spanish champions have scored 54 goals and conceded just nine.

The team’s impressive home form has played a major role in their successful domestic campaign and reflects the attacking philosophy implemented this season by the club’s coaching staff.

Barcelona’s consistency in front of their own supporters has also placed them among the strongest home sides in Europe statistically, with the club combining high-scoring performances with one of the league’s best defensive records.