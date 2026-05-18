FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

The International Gymnastics Federation has approved the return of Russian gymnasts to international competition under the country’s national flag and anthem.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the decision was taken during a meeting of the FIG Executive Committee held in Sharm El Sheikh.

The ruling applies to five different gymnastics disciplines, allowing Russian athletes to compete with national symbols in artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics and aerobic gymnastics.

Russian athletes had previously been competing under neutral status restrictions imposed following international sanctions introduced against Russian sport in recent years. The latest FIG decision marks a significant shift in policy and is expected to generate strong reactions across the global gymnastics community.

The return of national symbols could also influence discussions within other international sports federations regarding the participation status of Russian and Belarusian athletes ahead of future world championships and Olympic qualification events.

FIG has not yet clarified when the updated regulations will officially come into effect for all international competitions.