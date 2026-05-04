4 May 2026
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Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup concludes in Baku with dazzling performances - PHOTO

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4 May 2026 09:59
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Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup concludes in Baku with dazzling performances

The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup has drawn to a close in Baku after four days of competition marked by high-quality routines, artistic creativity and strong international participation.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the event - held in the country for the third time - featured gymnasts from 32 nations. Audiences were treated to a blend of musical compositions, choreographed dance elements and interactive performances, including flash mobs that added to the atmosphere inside the National Gymnastics Arena.

Azerbaijan was represented in both individual and group disciplines, with particular attention on the newly formed group team, competing together at this level for the first time. One of the standout innovations of this year’s competition was the introduction of cross battles in the junior category. In the team standings, AIN 2 secured victory ahead of Bulgaria and Israel.

In the senior individual competition, gymnasts performed with hoop and ball on the second day, followed by clubs and ribbon on the third. The top 16 athletes from qualification progressed to the knockout-style cross battle stage, beginning from the round of 16.

Israel’s Daniela Munits emerged victorious in the all-around final, with Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk finishing second and Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli taking third place. Medals were presented by the vice-president of the national federation, Altay Hasanov.

In the group competition, Bulgaria claimed gold, followed by Israel in second and AIN 2 in third. The awards ceremony was conducted by Farid Gayibov, who also serves as president of European Gymnastics.

Special awards were also presented at the end of the event. Raffaeli was named “Cross Battle Queen” for her consistency across European Cup appearances, while Venezuela’s group team received the “Breakthrough Team” award for their participation from outside the continent.

The competition concluded with a celebratory atmosphere, as fans filled the arena throughout the four days. Entertainment segments and fan engagement activities complemented the sporting action, while prize-winners also received gifts from event sponsor Smarton.

Idman.Biz
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