“We are preparing with serious intent and high expectations” - Kolev after Azerbaijan’s Prague triumph

Azerbaijan’s national aerobics team has opened its medal account for the year with a gold-winning performance at an international tournament in Prague.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the trio of Arzu Agayeva, Leyla Bejanova and Khadija Guliyeva delivered a confident routine to secure victory in a strong field, providing an encouraging test ahead of the season’s major competitions. The event featured teams from 18 countries, including Italy, France, Germany and Ukraine.

Speaking after the competition, head coach Marian Kolev described the Prague outing as a valuable step in preparation. “It was a very interesting trip. This is a traditional tournament with a strong line-up. Our trio performed confidently and won in tough competition. The athletes presented new routines and programmes that will be further refined during the season,” he said.

The focus now shifts to one of the key events on the calendar, with Baku set to host a World Cup stage from 5 to 7 June. Kolev highlighted expectations surrounding the mixed pair of Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, while also noting the added appeal of the competition’s updated format, which will include both aerobics and acrobatics disciplines.

Looking further ahead, the team plans to compete in additional World Cup stages, including events in Nanchang and Oradea, as part of preparations for the World Championships in Pamplona in September. With junior athletes also gaining valuable international experience, Azerbaijan aims to build on its early success and maintain momentum throughout the season.