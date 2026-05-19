Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics group win silver in Bucharest

Azerbaijan’s group rhythmic gymnastics team delivered a strong performance at an international competition held in Bucharest, winning the silver medal in the all-around event.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani squad finished second overall to secure a place on the podium after a successful display across the competition programme.

The team featured Sofiya Mammadova, Shams Muveffeqi, Ilaha Bahadirova, Zahra Jafarova, Ilona Zeynalova and Alina Mammadova.

Azerbaijan has continued to strengthen its position in rhythmic gymnastics in recent years, regularly competing for medals at European and international events. The country is also recognised as one of the major hosts of international gymnastics competitions.

The silver-medal result in Bucharest adds another successful performance to the national team’s growing international record this season.