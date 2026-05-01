1 May 2026
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Azerbaijan aerobic gymnasts target further success after gold in Czech Republic

Gymnastics
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1 May 2026 16:29
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Azerbaijan aerobic gymnasts target further success after gold in Czech Republic

Azerbaijan’s aerobic gymnastics team is aiming to build on its recent success after winning gold at an international tournament in the Czech Republic.

According to İdman.Biz, team member Khadija Guliyeva said the main priority now is to maintain this level and achieve even stronger results on the biggest international stages.

“This competition was very important for us and also a memorable experience,” Guliyeva said to Report. “We prepared at the highest level both physically and mentally. Winning gold and representing our country with dignity makes us very proud. This victory has given us extra motivation and confirmed that we are on the right path.”

The Azerbaijani trio of Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Bejanova and Khadija Guliyeva secured first place in the tournament, finishing ahead of the host nation, while Slovakia took third place.

Looking ahead, the team is planning to compete at the upcoming World Cup event in Azerbaijan as well as the World Championships in Spain. Guliyeva noted that the athletes are working on improving their routines, increasing difficulty levels and introducing new programmes.

Aerobic gymnastics continues to develop in Azerbaijan, with recent international results highlighting the country’s growing presence in the discipline and ambitions to compete consistently at the highest level.

Idman.Biz
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