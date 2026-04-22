22 April 2026
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Baku to host European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics

Gymnastics
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22 April 2026 17:13
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Baku to host European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics

The number of participants for the upcoming European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku has been officially confirmed, with 194 athletes from 31 countries set to compete for medals.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the field will include 137 senior gymnasts and 57 juniors, highlighting both elite-level competition and the emergence of young talents on the international stage.

The tournament will run from 30 April to 3 May and is expected to play an important role in the ongoing development of rhythmic gymnastics in Europe, particularly as athletes build towards major global events in the coming seasons.

Baku has established itself as a regular host of high-level gymnastics competitions, providing world-class facilities and organisational standards that continue to attract strong international participation.

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