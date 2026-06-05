Baku hosts Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup

The Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup gets underway in Baku today, bringing together athletes from across Europe and beyond for three days of international competition, İdman.Biz reports.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 June at the National Gymnastics Arena, with Azerbaijani gymnasts aiming to impress in front of home supporters.

In the acrobatic gymnastics competition, athletes from Azerbaijan, Australia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for medals. Azerbaijan will be represented by seven gymnasts, including men's pairs Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, as well as Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seyidli. The women's group of Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova and Nazrin Zeyniyeva will also challenge for podium places.

The Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup will feature competitors from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bulgaria, Italy, Russia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

The tournament is expected to showcase a blend of athleticism, artistry, rhythm and synchronisation, with some of the sport's leading performers competing on the international stage. For Azerbaijan's gymnasts, the event represents an opportunity to deliver strong performances and fight for medals in front of a home crowd.