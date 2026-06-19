Baku to host European Gymnastics Congress for the first time in 2027

Baku has been selected as the host city for the 32nd European Gymnastics Congress, which will take place in December 2027.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the announcement was made by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The event will be held in the Azerbaijani capital for the first time and is expected to bring together representatives of 50 national gymnastics federations from across Europe.

The congress is scheduled for December 10-11, 2027, and will serve as one of the most important meetings on the European gymnastics calendar. Delegates will discuss the development of the sport, future competitions, governance issues and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening gymnastics across the continent.

Baku has established itself as a major international gymnastics hub in recent years, regularly hosting European and world-level competitions in artistic, rhythmic, trampoline, aerobic and acrobatic gymnastics. The city has earned widespread recognition for its modern facilities and successful organization of large-scale sporting events.

Hosting the European Gymnastics Congress is expected to further enhance Azerbaijan's reputation within the international gymnastics community and strengthen its role in shaping the future of the sport in Europe.

It is also noteworthy that the President of European Gymnastics is Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.