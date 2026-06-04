Former Azerbaijan Gymnast Reportedly Loses Contact After Alleged Dubai Police Visit

Former Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnast Zeynab Javadli and her three daughters have reportedly gone missing following an alleged visit by Dubai police and security officials to her residence, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

David Haigh, Javadli's British lawyer, said he last spoke with the former athlete on 2 June. Since then, all communication with Javadli and her children has reportedly been lost. Haigh claims that police officers and security personnel arrived at her home during the night and took her and the three girls to an undisclosed location.

The lawyer has launched legal efforts to bring the case before the United Nations and has called on international organisations to intervene. At the centre of the dispute is an ongoing custody battle involving Javadli's children.

According to the report, a Dubai court previously ruled that custody of the three daughters should be transferred to their father, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's ruling family. The reported operation may have been linked to the enforcement of that court decision.

Javadli has publicly opposed the ruling, arguing that there had been an earlier agreement allowing the children to remain in her care. In video messages shared before contact was lost, she expressed concerns that authorities could arrive and remove the children from her custody.

Javadli is a former member of Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team and represented the country during her sporting career. The case has attracted growing international attention due to its connection to a high-profile custody dispute and allegations surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance.