29 May 2026
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Azerbaijani tumbling gymnasts win three medals in Russia - PHOTO

Gymnastics
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29 May 2026 15:23
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Azerbaijani tumbling gymnasts win three medals in Russia

Azerbaijan’s tumbling gymnasts delivered a strong performance at the international trampoline gymnastics and tumbling tournament held in St Petersburg, Russia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Tofiq Aliyev won the gold medal in the senior competition after an impressive display against an international field.

In the same age category, Mikhail Malkin secured the silver medal to give Azerbaijan a second podium finish among the seniors.

Meanwhile, young gymnast Sanan Rzazade also reached the podium in the junior competition, finishing the tournament with a silver medal.

As a result, Azerbaijani athletes returned home with a total of three medals from the international event.

Azerbaijan has continued to strengthen its position in gymnastics in recent years, regularly achieving strong results at European and international competitions across several disciplines, including tumbling, trampoline and acrobatics.

Idman.Biz
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