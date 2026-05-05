5 May 2026
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Azerbaijan and Venezuela federations sign gymnastics cooperation agreement - PHOTO

Gymnastics
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5 May 2026 14:59
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Azerbaijan and Venezuela federations sign gymnastics cooperation agreement - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Venezuelan Gymnastics Federation.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijani federation, the agreement is designed to support the development and promotion of gymnastics in both countries.

The memorandum is expected to enhance cooperation in areas such as athlete training, coaching exchange programmes and participation in international competitions. It also reflects Azerbaijan’s continued efforts to expand its presence in global gymnastics, having hosted major events in recent years.

For Venezuela, the partnership offers an opportunity to benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in organising elite-level competitions and developing infrastructure, particularly in disciplines such as rhythmic and artistic gymnastics.

The agreement marks another step towards closer sporting ties between the two nations, with both federations aiming to create new pathways for athletes and strengthen the sport at both grassroots and elite levels.

Idman.Biz
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