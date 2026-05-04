Tara Dragas: “The arena and the fans in Baku are incredible”

Italian gymnast reflects on European Cup bronze and her Olympic ambitions

Italian rhythmic gymnast Tara Dragas was among the medallists at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku, where she claimed bronze in the ribbon event and later reached the quarter-finals of the Cross Battle stage.

In an exclusive interview with Idman.biz, Dragas shared her impressions of competing at the National Gymnastics Arena and reflected on her performance.

“I really enjoy competing in Baku. The arena and the fans here are incredible,” she said. “However, the competition did not go exactly as I expected. I didn’t start very well, but I improved on the second day, which resulted in the bronze medal with the ribbon. The overall result could have been even better if I had reached at least the semi-finals in the Cross Battle.”

The gymnast also revealed that she remained in Baku for two weeks following the World Cup event held shortly before the European Cup, using the time for intensive preparation. “We worked a lot here and see strong potential for the future,” she noted.

Looking ahead, Dragas emphasised that her main sporting goal is to compete at the Olympic Games. “Like every gymnast, my biggest dream is to compete at the Olympics. Beyond that, I don’t set specific targets — I just want to improve with every competition and every routine,” she explained.

When asked about her routines this season, she admitted it is difficult to choose a favourite due to their contrasting styles. However, she highlighted her ball routine as particularly enjoyable. “This year I love my ball exercise because it’s very fun. I truly enjoy performing it - it shows all sides of my personality.”

Dragas also addressed the psychological aspect of competition, admitting that managing emotions remains a challenge. “It’s one of my biggest issues - I tend to overthink and get nervous during competitions. I love performing, so I’m not afraid to step onto the floor, but I need to work on controlling my emotions,” she concluded.