Baku to host start of European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics - PHOTO/VIDEO

The European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is set to get under way today in Baku, with the Azerbaijani capital once again hosting a major international event in the sport.

According to İdman.Biz, the competition will begin at 12:00 local time at the National Gymnastics Arena, a venue that has regularly staged high-level tournaments in recent years.

Gymnasts will compete in both individual and group programmes, showcasing their routines across several disciplines as they aim for podium places.

Alongside athletes representing Azerbaijan, participants from around 30 countries will take part, including competitors performing under neutral status, reflecting the tournament’s broad international field.

The event forms part of the European gymnastics calendar and highlights Baku’s continued role as a key host city for the sport. The European Cup will run until 3 May.