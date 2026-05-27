27 May 2026
EN

11 countries confirmed for Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
27 May 2026 17:30
12
11 countries confirmed for Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Baku will welcome athletes from 11 countries for the upcoming Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, organisers have confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, competitors from hosts Azerbaijan, Australia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will take part in the tournament.

The event will be staged at the National Gymnastics Arena between 5 and 7 June and is expected to bring together some of the leading acrobatic gymnasts from across Europe and beyond.

Baku has become one of the regular international hubs for gymnastics competitions in recent years, hosting multiple World Cup stages and major continental events across different gymnastics disciplines.

The upcoming tournament is also seen as another opportunity for Azerbaijan to strengthen its reputation as a host of high-level international sporting events.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics group win silver in Bucharest
19 May 14:58
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics group win silver in Bucharest

National team secure podium finish in all-around competition at international tournament in Romania
European Gymnastics to discuss lifting sanctions on Russian athletes this week
18 May 17:57
Gymnastics

European Gymnastics to discuss lifting sanctions on Russian athletes this week

Decision could follow World Gymnastics move to restore flag and anthem for Russian competitors
FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again
18 May 14:55
Gymnastics

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

Decision covers five gymnastics disciplines following executive meeting in Egypt

Azerbaijan and Venezuela federations sign gymnastics cooperation agreement - PHOTO
5 May 14:59
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan and Venezuela federations sign gymnastics cooperation agreement - PHOTO

Memorandum aims to strengthen development and international collaboration in the sport
Tara Dragas: “The arena and the fans in Baku are incredible”
4 May 17:13
Gymnastics

Tara Dragas: “The arena and the fans in Baku are incredible”

Italian gymnast reflects on European Cup bronze and her Olympic ambitions
Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup concludes in Baku with dazzling performances
4 May 09:59
Gymnastics

Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup concludes in Baku with dazzling performances - PHOTO

Israel’s Daniela Munits claims all-around gold as four-day spectacle showcases rising talent and innovation

Most read

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification
25 May 12:29
World football

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

Cesc Fabregas guides Serie A surprise package into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in club history

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included
25 May 17:26
World football

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Luis de la Fuente selects players from 12 different clubs as Spain prepare for tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid
26 May 16:31
World football

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid

The national team coach described the Portuguese manager as a “great coach” amid growing speculation over the Bernabeu job
Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks
25 May 10:20
World football

Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks

Liverpool star reportedly prefers move to Turkey despite lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia