11 countries confirmed for Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Baku will welcome athletes from 11 countries for the upcoming Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, organisers have confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, competitors from hosts Azerbaijan, Australia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will take part in the tournament.

The event will be staged at the National Gymnastics Arena between 5 and 7 June and is expected to bring together some of the leading acrobatic gymnasts from across Europe and beyond.

Baku has become one of the regular international hubs for gymnastics competitions in recent years, hosting multiple World Cup stages and major continental events across different gymnastics disciplines.

The upcoming tournament is also seen as another opportunity for Azerbaijan to strengthen its reputation as a host of high-level international sporting events.