European Gymnastics to discuss lifting sanctions on Russian athletes this week

European Gymnastics is set to discuss the possible removal of sanctions against Russian athletes before the end of the current week.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the organisation’s executive committee is expected to hold a meeting in the coming days to review the issue following recent developments at international level.

Earlier, the executive committee of International Gymnastics Federation, also known as World Gymnastics, decided to restore the right of Russian athletes to compete under the national flag and anthem at events organised under its authority.

“We have just been informed about the decision of World Gymnastics. An executive committee meeting will take place this week to discuss it,” European Gymnastics said in a statement quoted by TASS.

The World Gymnastics decision applies to five disciplines: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics and aerobic gymnastics.

The potential easing of restrictions could become a significant turning point for international gymnastics, where Russian athletes have largely competed under neutral status or faced limitations in recent years.

It is also notable that Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, currently serves as president of European Gymnastics.

Tags: European Gymnastics, World Gymnastics, Russia gymnastics, Farid Gayibov, artistic gymnastics, international sport