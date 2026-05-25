29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

The list of clubs that have secured direct qualification for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League has now been almost fully completed.

As reported by İdman.Biz, 29 teams have already booked their places in Europe’s premier club competition, with the final seven participants to be decided through the qualifying rounds in August.

One of the biggest stories of the qualification race came from Italy, where Como secured a sensational Champions League spot under head coach Cesc Fabregas. Very few expected the Serie A newcomers to finish in the top four, but Milan’s shock 2-1 home defeat to Cagliari opened the door for Como to complete a historic achievement.

The club’s rise under Fabregas has become one of the most talked-about stories in European football this season, with the former Spain and Arsenal midfielder leading Como into the Champions League for the first time.

Among the clubs already qualified are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. Roma also confirmed their place from Serie A alongside Napoli and Como.

Galatasaray secured Turkey’s only direct qualification spot, while Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Prague and Club Brugge also advanced automatically to the league phase.

Meanwhile, attention is already turning towards the final of the current Champions League season, where Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal on 30 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.