23 May 2026
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Mikel Arteta says visualisation helped Arsenal end 22-year title drought

World football
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23 May 2026 15:53
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Mikel Arteta says visualisation helped Arsenal end 22-year title drought

Mikel Arteta has revealed that visualisation played a major role in Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning campaign.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Arsenal secured the English championship after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth in Round 37 of the Premier League season.

The triumph ended Arsenal’s 22-year wait for a league title, with the North London side finally returning to the top of English football after several near misses in recent years.

“I imagined winning many times. Especially because in several seasons we came very close to it,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“In the last few months, I worked a lot on visualisation. I could close my eyes and instantly picture myself lifting the trophy, and it felt different compared to previous seasons. Not from the beginning of the campaign, but more around March and April when I really started doing it.”

The Spaniard added that believing in the title himself was essential before transmitting that confidence to his squad.

“I think I needed to believe in it myself in order to pass that confidence and energy on to the team,” he said.

Arteta, who previously worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has gradually rebuilt Arsenal into genuine title contenders since taking charge in 2019. After falling short in recent campaigns, the Gunners finally completed their return to the summit of English football this season.

Idman.Biz
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