23 May 2026
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Mexican fan discovers father’s complete 1986 World Cup album and sparks nostalgia online - VIDEO

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23 May 2026 12:33
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Mexican fan discovers father’s complete 1986 World Cup album and sparks nostalgia online

A football fan in Mexico has gone viral on social media after discovering his father’s fully completed sticker album from the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the collection, now considered almost an antique by many football supporters, drew huge attention online after the fan shared a video showing the carefully preserved album from the historic tournament.

The 1986 World Cup, hosted by Mexico, remains one of the most iconic editions in football history. The tournament is remembered for Diego Maradona’s legendary performances with Argentina, including the famous “Hand of God” goal and the stunning solo strike against England in the quarter-finals.

Following the viral post, football fans from different countries began sending the video to their own fathers, bringing back memories of collecting stickers, watching matches together and following one of football’s golden eras.

The emotional reaction online highlighted how football memorabilia continues to connect generations, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will once again be hosted partly by Mexico.

Idman.Biz
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