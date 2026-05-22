Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City after decade of unprecedented success - PHOTO/VIDEO

Pep Guardiola will step down as manager of Manchester City this summer, bringing an end to one of the most successful managerial reigns in modern football, İdman.Biz reports.

The announcement was confirmed on the club’s official website, with Guardiola set to conclude his 10-year spell in charge having won 20 major trophies since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in July 2016.

The Catalan coach leaves as the most successful manager in Manchester City’s history, having transformed the club into a dominant force in English and European football. During his tenure, City won multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite stepping down as head coach, Guardiola will remain connected to the organisation by taking up a new position as global ambassador for City Football Group. In his new role, he is expected to provide technical advice to clubs within the group and contribute to special projects and partnerships.

In an emotional farewell message, Guardiola reflected on his years in Manchester and the connection he built with the city and its people.

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher,” Guardiola said. “And when I left, I thought: ‘Well… Noel is here? Then this is going to be interesting.’ And what a journey we had together.”

“Don’t ask me why I’m leaving. There is no specific reason, but inside I know that this is my time. Nothing lasts forever. If it did, I would stay here. What will remain forever are the feelings, the people, the memories and my love for Manchester City.”

Guardiola also spoke passionately about the working-class identity of Manchester and how it shaped his teams over the years.

“This city was built on hard work,” he said. “You see it in the colour of the bricks, in the people who start work early and finish late, in the factories, in the unions, in the music and in the Industrial Revolution that changed the world. I think I began to understand that, and my teams understood it too.”

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did everything our own way.”

The 55-year-old ended his message by thanking the players, staff and supporters who helped define one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

“Whatever we achieved, we achieved for you,” Guardiola added. “You have simply been magnificent. You may not realise it yet, but you are leaving a legacy. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Noel… I was right. It was a lot of fun. I love you all.”