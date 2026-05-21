Xabi Alonso says Chelsea move happened “very quickly” after taking charge at Stamford Bridge

Xabi Alonso says he is already preparing for life at Chelsea FC after officially agreeing to become the club’s new head coach, İdman.Biz reports.

The 44-year-old Spaniard, who recently departed Real Madrid, signed a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2030 and is set to begin work on 1 July.

Alonso was approached by reporters from El Chiringuito while in Madrid and admitted the move to Stamford Bridge developed rapidly.

“Yes, everything happened quickly,” Alonso said. “And it is a very good opportunity.”

The former Spain international also described Chelsea as “a fantastic project” despite uncertainty surrounding the club’s European qualification prospects for next season.

Asked about interest in several Chelsea players from Europe’s biggest clubs, Alonso suggested he intends to build around the current squad rather than oversee a major clear-out.

“That’s football,” he said. “We will build a good team.”

Chelsea’s squad remains one of the youngest and most expensive in European football, with players such as Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella continuing to attract attention across the continent.

Alonso arrives in west London with a growing reputation after his coaching success in Spain and Germany, and Chelsea supporters will hope he can restore stability and consistency following several turbulent seasons at the club.