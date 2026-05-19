Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has named his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again included in the national team setup, İdman.Biz reports.

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is Ronaldo’s presence at the age of 41. If he takes part in the tournament, the veteran striker will make his sixth World Cup appearance, extending one of the most remarkable international careers in football history.

Ronaldo previously represented Portugal at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the tournament and remains the country’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

Portugal’s squad also includes experienced stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and João Cancelo, alongside younger talents including Vitinha and João Neves.

Goalkeepers selected by Martínez are Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva and Ricardo Velho.

Portugal head into the tournament as one of Europe’s strongest squads, blending experienced internationals with a new generation of technically gifted players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.