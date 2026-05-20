Flamengo admit mistake over former Qarabag striker Juninho

Flamengo have reportedly reopened internal discussions regarding former Qarabag striker Juninho after the club concluded his early departure was a mistake, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports from Brazil, Flamengo’s management no longer view the original transfer from Qarabag as the problem, but instead believe the mistake was allowing the striker to leave for Pumas UNAM in December.

Juninho became the first signing made under Flamengo’s new leadership structure in 2025 after joining from Qarabag in a deal worth around €5 million. However, the forward spent only one year at the club before being moved on.

Flamengo president Luis Eduardo Baptista admitted responsibility for how the situation was handled, insisting the striker needed more time to adapt to the pressure of playing for one of South America’s biggest clubs.

“Everything did not go as we expected with Juninho. In my opinion, the problem was not the player, the mistake was ours,” Baptista said. “Playing for Flamengo is not easy. The pressure, the attention and the expectations all arrive together. Juninho needed more time to adapt.”

During his spell in Brazil, Juninho made 32 appearances for Flamengo but started only seven matches, scoring four goals. Since joining Pumas, however, the striker has rediscovered his best form. The forward has recorded eight goals and four assists in 20 matches in Mexico, directly contributing to 12 goals overall.

That sharp improvement is now seen inside Flamengo as one of the key reasons behind growing regret over the club’s decision to part ways with the former Qarabag forward so quickly.