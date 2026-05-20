20 May 2026
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UEFA hand Azerbaijan U-19 player three-match ban

World football
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20 May 2026 13:40
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UEFA hand Azerbaijan U-19 player three-match ban

The Sabah defender was punished following an incident during the European Championship qualifier against Georgia.

Azerbaijan women’s U-19 national team midfielder and Sabah defender Aysu Asadova has been suspended by UEFA following an incident during the match against Georgia, İdman.Biz reports.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee reviewed the events from the meeting played on 17 April 2026 and concluded that the player attacked an opponent during the game. Under Article 15(1)(e) of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, Asadova has been handed a three-match suspension in UEFA national team competitions.

The incident took place during a UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship qualifier, where Azerbaijan suffered a 4-1 defeat against Georgia. UEFA’s official match report also confirmed that the midfielder received a red card.

Despite her young age, Asadova is regarded as one of the emerging talents in Azerbaijani women’s football. She has already made six appearances for the national team, playing a total of 501 minutes and collecting two yellow cards alongside the red card against Georgia.

In the 2024/25 season, Asadova was recognised as the best player in the AFFA U-17 Girls League, further strengthening her reputation as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

Idman.Biz
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