20 May 2026
EN

Marc Cucurella emerges as Atletico Madrid’s top summer target

World football
News
20 May 2026 09:47
30
Marc Cucurella emerges as Atletico Madrid’s top summer target

Marc Cucurella emerges as Atletico Madrid’s top summer target

Diego Simeone’s side are reportedly ready to invest heavily in the Chelsea defender as they look to reinforce their back line ahead of next season.

As reported by İdman.Biz citing to Marca and relayed by İdman.Biz, Atlético Madrid have identified Marc Cucurella as a priority transfer target for the upcoming summer window. The Spanish international has become one of the club’s main defensive objectives following an impressive spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

According to the report, Atletico are prepared to allocate a significant portion of their transfer budget in an attempt to bring the left-back back to Spain. Cucurella is said to be open to returning to La Liga after spending five seasons in England, a factor that could strengthen Atletico’s position in the race for his signature.

However, the Madrid club may face competition from Barcelona, who are also believed to be monitoring the defender’s situation. The report adds that Cucurella’s market value could rise further after the 2026 FIFA World Cup if he continues his strong form for Spain.

Another key factor could be the managerial situation at Chelsea. Reports suggesting Xabi Alonso could take charge at Stamford Bridge may influence the club’s stance on the player’s future.

At this stage, no official negotiations between the clubs have begun.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sabah discover new potential opponents ahead of Champions League debut
11:48
World football

Sabah discover new potential opponents ahead of Champions League debut

The Azerbaijani champions are preparing for their first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign after learning more possible rivals for the opening qualifying round
Reason behind Rodri’s possible Manchester City exit revealed
11:06
World football

Reason behind Rodri’s possible Manchester City exit revealed

Real Madrid are believed to see the Ballon d’Or winner as a cornerstone signing for the club’s next generation
Steve Clarke names Scotland’s 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 17:17
World football

Steve Clarke names Scotland’s 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn included as Scotland prepare for tournament in North America
Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Real Madrid return
19 May 16:14
World football

Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Real Madrid return

Reports surrounding the Portuguese coach have reignited discussion over a possible reunion with the Spanish giants
Simone Inzaghi could leave Al Hilal at end of season
19 May 11:44
World football

Simone Inzaghi could leave Al Hilal at end of season

The Italian coach’s future is in doubt despite the Saudi title race still being alive heading into the final round
Enzo Maresca emerges as leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Manchester City
19 May 11:06
World football

Enzo Maresca emerges as leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Manchester City

Former Chelsea manager reportedly viewed as favourite to take charge at the Etihad if Guardiola departs this summer

Most read

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos
18 May 12:57
World football

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

Veteran manager injured as angry supporters storm the pitch following Ligue 1 relegation at La Beaujoire

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
18 May 12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again
18 May 14:55
Gymnastics

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

Decision covers five gymnastics disciplines following executive meeting in Egypt