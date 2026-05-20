Marc Cucurella emerges as Atletico Madrid’s top summer target

Diego Simeone’s side are reportedly ready to invest heavily in the Chelsea defender as they look to reinforce their back line ahead of next season.

As reported by İdman.Biz citing to Marca and relayed by İdman.Biz, Atlético Madrid have identified Marc Cucurella as a priority transfer target for the upcoming summer window. The Spanish international has become one of the club’s main defensive objectives following an impressive spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

According to the report, Atletico are prepared to allocate a significant portion of their transfer budget in an attempt to bring the left-back back to Spain. Cucurella is said to be open to returning to La Liga after spending five seasons in England, a factor that could strengthen Atletico’s position in the race for his signature.

However, the Madrid club may face competition from Barcelona, who are also believed to be monitoring the defender’s situation. The report adds that Cucurella’s market value could rise further after the 2026 FIFA World Cup if he continues his strong form for Spain.

Another key factor could be the managerial situation at Chelsea. Reports suggesting Xabi Alonso could take charge at Stamford Bridge may influence the club’s stance on the player’s future.

At this stage, no official negotiations between the clubs have begun.