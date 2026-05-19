Daniel Carvajal to leave Real Madrid at end of 2025/26 season

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to one of the most successful long-term careers in the club’s modern history, İdman.Biz reports.

The 34-year-old confirmed the decision in a message posted on social media, saying he was leaving "with a full heart and eternal pride, knowing that I gave everything to this club".

Carvajal first joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2002 and spent a decade progressing through the youth system before becoming a key figure in the senior side. Across 13 seasons with the first team, the Spanish international made 450 appearances, scored 14 goals and collected 27 trophies.

His honours list includes six UEFA Champions League titles, multiple La Liga triumphs and several domestic and international cups, making him one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.

Carvajal has long been regarded as one of the defining right-backs of his generation, playing a major role during Real Madrid’s era of European dominance alongside figures such as Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.