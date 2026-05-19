Steve Clarke names Scotland’s 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Steve Clarke has confirmed Scotland’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Scotland will head to the tournament hoping to make an impact on the world stage after securing qualification under Clarke, who has overseen a significant revival in the national team’s fortunes in recent years.

The squad features several experienced Premier League and European-based players, including captain Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn.

Among the goalkeepers selected are veteran Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly.

Defensive options include Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna.

In midfield, Clarke has called up Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie, while the attacking line includes Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Ross Stewart.

Scotland will begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti on 14 June before facing Morocco on 20 June and five-time world champions Brazil on 25 June in the group stage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 national teams.