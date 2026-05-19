Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Real Madrid return

Speculation over a potential return for José Mourinho to Real Madrid has continued to gather momentum amid ongoing uncertainty over the club’s managerial future.

As reported by İdman.Biz, recent coaching changes at Real Madrid have drawn attention because of an intriguing historical parallel involving Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

Between 2010 and 2016, the Madrid club was managed in sequence by Mourinho, Ancelotti and Zidane. Now, observers have pointed out that the period from 2020 to 2026 could mirror that cycle in reverse order, with Zidane, Ancelotti and potentially Mourinho once again taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his time in the Spanish capital. His tenure is also remembered for restoring the club’s competitiveness in Europe and laying foundations for future Champions League success.

The Portuguese coach remains one of football’s most high-profile managers and has continued to attract attention despite mixed spells in recent years with clubs across England, Italy and Turkey.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding a possible appointment, the growing speculation has already become one of the major talking points surrounding Real Madrid ahead of the summer.