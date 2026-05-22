22 May 2026
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Tuchel opens up on “painful” England World Cup selection decisions

World football
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22 May 2026 15:37
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Tuchel opens up on “painful” England World Cup selection decisions

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that selecting England national football team’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was an emotional and extremely difficult process, İdman.Biz reports.

The England manager was speaking after confirming his 26-man squad for the tournament, with notable absentees including Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire.

“There have been many phone calls, thoughts and decisions over the last three days,” Tuchel said. “I’m excited and ready because once the decisions are made, it brings sharpness and clarity. I can’t wait to get on the plane.”

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager stressed that squad harmony and mutual trust played a major role in the final selection.

“It’s impossible to please everyone, and in the end we have to choose the squad we like and truly believe in,” he explained. “If there is doubt, you are not operating at the same level. It all comes down to who we trust, who has built this culture since September and who we have relied on heavily.”

Tuchel also pointed to the importance of team chemistry during long international tournaments, comparing the atmosphere within the England camp to elite club environments.

“Manchester City and Arsenal define themselves through team play,” he said. “We are together 24/7, unlike club football where players go home after training. A lot of thought went into the soft skills and how to create the right chemistry. I think we found the balance.”

The German coach admitted that informing players of their omission was one of the toughest moments since taking charge of the national side.

“These were difficult calls because I respect them as players and as people,” Tuchel added. “All of them deserved to be selected from the list of 55 players, and reducing it to 26 was painfully hard. I felt emotional during those calls.”

England will enter the World Cup hoping to end their long wait for major international silverware, having not won the tournament since 1966. The Three Lions begin their campaign against Croatia national football team on 17 June.

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