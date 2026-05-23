23 May 2026
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Bohemians Praha launch fan-only football team in Czech ninth division

World football
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23 May 2026 15:12
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Bohemians Praha launch fan-only football team in Czech ninth division

Bohemians Praha 1905 have announced an unusual new project that will see the club create a football team made up entirely of supporters.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Prague-based side will launch “Bohemians C”, a squad set to compete in the ninth tier of Czech football. The team’s roster will consist exclusively of fans who successfully pass the club’s selection process.

Club officials stressed that sporting results are not the primary goal of the initiative. Instead, the project is aimed at giving supporters the opportunity to experience the joy of playing football while becoming an active part of the club itself.

In an official statement, Bohemians explained that the move is also intended as a gesture of gratitude towards their fans. Supporters played a key role in helping the club survive after it fell into severe financial difficulties and declared bankruptcy in 2005.

The story of Bohemians Praha has long been regarded as one of the most emotional in Czech football, with loyal fans helping preserve the club’s identity during one of the darkest periods in its history.

The initiative has already attracted attention across European football as a rare example of a professional club strengthening the bond with its fanbase in such a direct and symbolic way.

Idman.Biz
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