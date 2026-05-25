Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks

Mohamed Salah has reportedly demanded an annual salary of €20 million from Turkish giants Fenerbahce amid ongoing transfer discussions.

As reported by İdman.Biz, journalist Senad Ok revealed on the Sporx YouTube channel that Fenerbahce official Ertan Torunogullari has already held talks with the Egypt international regarding a potential move to Istanbul.

According to the report, Salah’s priority is said to be a transfer to Turkey despite receiving financially attractive offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old forward is believed to have asked for a yearly salary worth €20m, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football history.

Salah remains one of the biggest names in world football after a hugely successful spell at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and several domestic trophies. His future has been the subject of growing speculation in recent months as interest from both the Middle East and Europe continues to intensify.