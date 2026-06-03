4 June 2026
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Baku to host combined Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup events

Gymnastics
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3 June 2026 17:13
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Baku to host combined Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup events

Baku’s busy international gymnastics calendar will continue this week as the Azerbaijani capital hosts World Cup stages in both acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics from 5 to 7 June.

The tournaments will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena and are expected to feature an unusual and entertaining format, with competitions in both non-Olympic disciplines being held simultaneously.

According to İdman.Biz, Baku hosted a World Cup stage in acrobatic gymnastics last year, while aerobic gymnastics has now been added to the programme for the first time.

Azerbaijan national aerobic gymnastics head coach Marian Kolev believes the format will make the event especially attractive for spectators.

“It will be particularly interesting for the audience because they will be able to watch representatives of two gymnastics disciplines at the same time,” Kolev said. “The tournament structure promises to be very intriguing and will keep both participants and fans in suspense throughout the competition.”

The Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics squad includes European champions Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva, while the women’s trio of Arzu Agayeva, Leyla Bezhanova and Khadija Guliyeva will also compete.

Kolev described the home event as an important test for the national team ahead of future international competitions.

“Last year we competed at the European Championship in Ganja, and now the national team is once again preparing to perform in front of home fans in Baku,” the Bulgarian specialist noted. “We are approaching the World Cup with great seriousness and high expectations, especially regarding the mixed pair of Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov.”

The aerobic gymnastics competition will feature athletes from seven countries, including Italy, Bulgaria, Russia, Türkiye, Algeria and Ukraine, with a total of 33 competitors set to perform.

Meanwhile, the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup will welcome participants from Australia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, Poland and Ukraine, with more than 100 athletes expected to compete.

The host nation will be represented by men’s pairs Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, as well as Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seyidli. Azerbaijan will also field a women’s group consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova and Nazrin Zeyniyeva.

Among the favourites for the tournament are Rafiyev and Abbasov, who won silver medals at the World Games last year and topped the overall World Cup series standings. The pair are also reigning world champions.

Azerbaijan’s women’s group arrive in Baku in strong form after winning gold at a World Cup stage in Belgium earlier this season and will now look to repeat that success on home soil.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.Biz
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