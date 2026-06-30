30 June 2026
EN

European Gymnastics delays decision on Russian and Belarusian return under national flags

Gymnastics
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30 June 2026 13:47
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European Gymnastics delays decision on Russian and Belarusian return under national flags

European Gymnastics has postponed its Extraordinary General Assembly, delaying a decision on the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under their national flags and with their national anthems, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the organization's official statement, the virtual assembly, originally scheduled for June 29, has been rescheduled. A new date will be set as soon as possible, but no later than August 3, 2026.

The meeting was convened following the decision by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to remove all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, allowing them to return to international competitions with their national symbols.

European Gymnastics explained that its member federations require additional time to assess the implications of the FIG decision, adopted on May 18, 2026, as well as the impact of abolishing the special regulations that had previously been in place.

The organization is currently led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, who has served as President of European Gymnastics since 2017.

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