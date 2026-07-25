Former Azerbaijan gymnast named World Championships ambassador

Aliya Garayeva will help promote the global event in Frankfurt

One of Azerbaijan's most decorated rhythmic gymnasts, Aliya Garayeva, has been named an ambassador for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, which will be held in Frankfurt, İdman.Biz reports, citing the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The 38-year-old former gymnast will take part in promotional activities for the championships, give interviews and meet fans during autograph sessions.

Garayeva was born in Russia and represented her native country until 2005, when she obtained Azerbaijani citizenship and began competing for Azerbaijan.

Representing Azerbaijan, she achieved the greatest successes of her career. In 2007, Garayeva won the European title in the rope event on home soil in Baku and also claimed bronze in the team competition.

At the 2009 World Championships, she won silver in the ball event and bronze in the team competition, while also earning a team silver medal at the European Championships with Azerbaijan.

At the 2010 World Championships in Moscow, Garayeva collected three individual bronze medals in the hoop, ball and ribbon events, while helping Azerbaijan finish third in the team standings.

One of the biggest achievements of her career came in 2011, when she won the bronze medal in the individual all-around at the World Championships. She also claimed all-around bronze medals at the 2010 and 2012 European Championships.

After retiring from competition, Garayeva moved to Frankfurt with her family, where she has lived ever since.

The 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will take place in Frankfurt from August 12 to 16.