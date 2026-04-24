Sumgayit hosts Azerbaijan’s national artistic gymnastics championships - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national artistic gymnastics championships get under way today in Sumgayit, bringing together the country’s top male and female gymnasts across multiple age categories, Idman.Biz reports.

The 31st men’s championship and the 10th women’s edition are being held at the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, with competitions running through to April 25. The event serves as one of the key fixtures in the domestic calendar, offering athletes an opportunity to demonstrate their readiness ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Participants will compete across a range of disciplines, including apparatus events and all-around competitions, depending on their age group. The championships are expected to showcase both established members of the national set-up and emerging talents aiming to secure selection for Azerbaijan’s future squads.

With the international season approaching, performances in Sumgayit will play a crucial role in shaping national team decisions, as coaches assess current form, consistency and potential. The event also highlights Azerbaijan’s continued investment in gymnastics development at both elite and grassroots levels.