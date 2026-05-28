28 May 2026
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Evann Guessand becomes first player to win two different UEFA trophies in one season

World football
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28 May 2026 18:08
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Evann Guessand becomes first player to win two different UEFA trophies in one season

Crystal Palace striker Evann Guessand has achieved a unique milestone in European football after becoming the first player in history to win two different UEFA competitions in the same season.

According to İdman.Biz, the forward spent the first half of the campaign with Aston Villa, making seven appearances in the UEFA Europa League before joining Crystal Palace on loan in January.

After arriving at Selhurst Park, Guessand played six matches in the UEFA Conference League and also featured in the final as Palace lifted the trophy.

At the same time, Aston Villa went on to win the Europa League, leaving Guessand with two European titles from two separate UEFA competitions in a single campaign.

The remarkable achievement has drawn widespread attention across European football, especially given the rarity of a player representing two clubs in continental competitions during the same season.

Guessand’s contribution to both teams highlighted his versatility and importance in attack, while his move to Crystal Palace during the winter transfer window ultimately led to an unprecedented place in UEFA history.

Crystal Palace’s Conference League triumph represented a landmark moment for the London club, while Aston Villa’s Europa League success confirmed their resurgence on the European stage.

Idman.Biz
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