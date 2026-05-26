26 May 2026
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Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects calls for election debate with challenger

World football
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26 May 2026 15:57
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Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects calls for election debate with challenger

Florentino Perez does not plan to take part in public debates with presidential challenger Enrique Riquelme ahead of the upcoming Real Madrid CF elections, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports from El Mundo, Perez sees little to gain from facing Riquelme in an open discussion and believes such debates would only give additional legitimacy to his opponent’s campaign.

Riquelme had previously called on Perez to participate in a public debate, insisting that Real Madrid members should have the opportunity to compare both projects before casting their votes. The businessman is regarded as the first serious challenger to Perez in more than two decades.

Perez officially launched the extraordinary election process at Real Madrid on 12 May, with growing attention surrounding the future direction of one of world football’s most powerful clubs.

The 79-year-old has overseen one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, including multiple UEFA Champions League triumphs and the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, criticism regarding governance, transfer policy and the club’s long-term sporting strategy has increased in recent years.

Riquelme’s candidacy has added an unusual political dimension to the Madrid giants, where Perez has largely operated without meaningful opposition since returning to power in 2009.

Idman.Biz
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