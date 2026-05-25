26 May 2026
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Rare Cristiano Ronaldo card sold for record $1.35 million at auction

World football
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25 May 2026 19:18
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Rare Cristiano Ronaldo card sold for record $1.35 million at auction

A rare collectible card featuring Cristiano Ronaldo has been sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.35 million, setting a new all-time mark for memorabilia linked to the Portuguese superstar.

As reported by İdman.Biz citing ESPN, the exclusive 2018 Panini Kaboom card, released during Ronaldo’s time at Juventus, was sold for the highest amount ever paid for a card featuring the Portugal captain.

The sale also became the second most expensive football trading card transaction in history. The current record still belongs to Lionel Messi, whose rookie card was previously sold for $1.5 million. A legendary Pele card ranks third on the all-time list after being purchased for $1.33 million.

Remarkably, the same Ronaldo card had already broken records just two days earlier, on 22 May, when it sold for $420,000. However, the latest auction increased its value by more than three times in an extraordinary rise.

The ultra-rare green card exists as a one-of-one edition and received a perfect PSA 10 rating from Professional Sports Authenticator, confirming its flawless condition.

Sports trading cards have seen explosive growth in value over recent years, with football collectibles becoming increasingly popular among investors and fans worldwide. Ronaldo and Messi memorabilia continue to dominate the global market due to the iconic rivalry and historic careers of both players.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and remains one of the most recognisable athletes in world sport.

Idman.Biz
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