25 May 2026
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Totti and Blasi return to court as Rolex dispute drags on

World football
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25 May 2026 16:28
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Totti and Blasi return to court as Rolex dispute drags on

Former Roma captain Francesco Totti and his estranged wife Ilary Blasi have once again appeared in court as their high-profile divorce case continues to dominate headlines in Italy.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the couple remain unable to reach an agreement over property division, child support payments for their three children and the ongoing dispute surrounding a collection of luxury Rolex watches.

The issue involving the expensive watches has reportedly been ongoing since 2022, with Totti attempting to recover the items during the lengthy legal process. Despite efforts by the judge to encourage a settlement, the former football star and television presenter have failed to find common ground.

According to Italian media reports, the court’s official divorce ruling is expected to come into force in approximately two months. Thirty days later, both parties will be legally free to remarry. Blasi is reportedly planning to marry 37-year-old German businessman Bastian Muller.

The main areas of disagreement remain the level of child support, the future ownership of the villa where Blasi and the children currently live, and the fate of the disputed Rolex collection. Further hearings regarding the division of assets are expected to continue in September.

Totti remains one of the most iconic figures in Italian football history after spending his entire professional career at Roma, where he won the Serie A title and became the club’s all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer. His separation from Blasi, one of Italy’s best-known television personalities, has attracted enormous public attention since the couple announced their split.

Idman.Biz
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