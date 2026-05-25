25 May 2026
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Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

World football
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25 May 2026 15:07
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Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has delivered high praise for Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, ranking the Georgian winger above several of the biggest attacking names in world football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Spain international took part in a football challenge organised by Mundo Deportivo, where he was asked to compare Kvaratskhelia with a number of leading players and decide who he considers stronger at the moment.

Gavi placed the PSG winger ahead of Bayern Munich duo Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, Atletico-linked Ademola Lookman, Chelsea attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro, Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

However, the Barcelona midfielder did admit that he currently considers Kvaratskhelia’s PSG teammate Ousmane Dembele to be on a higher level.

Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a remarkable rise in European football over the past two seasons and has quickly become one of PSG’s key attacking figures following his move to the French champions. His pace, dribbling ability and creativity have made him one of the standout performers in the Champions League campaign.

PSG are now preparing for the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal on 30 May, with both Dembele and Kvaratskhelia expected to play leading roles in the Paris club’s attack.

Idman.Biz
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