Paris authorities have announced that no public parade will be permitted for supporters of Paris Saint-Germain in the event the club wins the UEFA Champions League, İdman.Biz reports.

According to an official statement from the Paris police prefecture, security measures have already been put in place to protect both residents and property during the highly anticipated European final.

“The police headquarters has taken measures to ensure the safety of people and property this evening. In the event of victory, unlike last year, no procession is planned on the avenue,” the statement read.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over public disorder following major football celebrations in the French capital in recent years. Large gatherings involving PSG supporters have previously led to clashes with police, vandalism and significant disruption across central Paris, particularly around the Champs-Elysees.

PSG are still chasing the first Champions League title in the club’s history, with the Paris side hoping to finally end years of disappointment in Europe despite heavy investment and a series of high-profile squads featuring some of world football’s biggest stars.