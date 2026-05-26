Messi avoids serious injury scare after being substituted in Inter Miami thriller

Lionel Messi has avoided a serious injury after being forced off during Inter Miami CF’s dramatic MLS victory over Philadelphia Union.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Argentina captain was substituted in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami’s remarkable 6-4 win, raising concerns over a possible muscular problem ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Argentine journalist Hernan Castillo has eased fears surrounding the 38-year-old’s condition.

“Messi has inflammation in the hamstring area and nothing more. There is no muscle fibre tear,” Castillo said.

The update will come as a major relief for both Inter Miami and Argentina national football team, with Messi recently included in the country’s provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament will take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Argentina, the reigning world champions, are set to face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the group stage.