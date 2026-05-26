26 May 2026
EN

Messi avoids serious injury scare after being substituted in Inter Miami thriller

World football
News
26 May 2026 09:59
21
Messi avoids serious injury scare after being substituted in Inter Miami thriller

Lionel Messi has avoided a serious injury after being forced off during Inter Miami CF’s dramatic MLS victory over Philadelphia Union.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Argentina captain was substituted in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami’s remarkable 6-4 win, raising concerns over a possible muscular problem ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Argentine journalist Hernan Castillo has eased fears surrounding the 38-year-old’s condition.

“Messi has inflammation in the hamstring area and nothing more. There is no muscle fibre tear,” Castillo said.

The update will come as a major relief for both Inter Miami and Argentina national football team, with Messi recently included in the country’s provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament will take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Argentina, the reigning world champions, are set to face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the group stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Paris bans PSG victory parade
09:17
World football

Paris bans PSG victory parade

Authorities say no celebrations will be allowed on the Champs-Elysees if the French giants lift the trophy
Rare Cristiano Ronaldo card sold for record $1.35 million at auction
25 May 19:18
World football

Rare Cristiano Ronaldo card sold for record $1.35 million at auction

Unique one-of-one Juventus-era collectible becomes second most expensive football card in history

Messi substituted amid injury concerns during Inter Miami thriller
25 May 18:38
World football

Messi substituted amid injury concerns during Inter Miami thriller

Head coach says Argentine star was suffering from fatigue after dramatic 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included
25 May 17:26
World football

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Luis de la Fuente selects players from 12 different clubs as Spain prepare for tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Totti and Blasi return to court as Rolex dispute drags on
25 May 16:28
World football

Totti and Blasi return to court as Rolex dispute drags on

Former Roma captain and TV presenter remain locked in legal battle over property, child support and luxury watches

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala
25 May 15:07
World football

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

Barcelona midfielder says only Ousmane Dembele is currently better than the PSG winger

Most read

Two Champions League spots up for grabs: Serie A prepares for dramatic finale
23 May 13:14
World football

Two Champions League spots up for grabs: Serie A prepares for dramatic finale

The final round of the season will determine all of Italy’s representatives in next season’s Champions League
Premier League: Aston Villa to decide fate of sixth Champions League spot
23 May 16:29
World football

Premier League: Aston Villa to decide fate of sixth Champions League spot

The final round will also determine the third club to be relegated from the top flight
29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification
25 May 12:29
World football

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

Cesc Fabregas guides Serie A surprise package into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in club history

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala
25 May 15:07
World football

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

Barcelona midfielder says only Ousmane Dembele is currently better than the PSG winger