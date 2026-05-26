26 May 2026
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Manchester City agree three-year deal with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - insider

World football
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26 May 2026 13:52
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Manchester City agree three-year deal with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - insider

Enzo Maresca has reportedly signed a three-year contract with Manchester City following his departure from Chelsea FC, İdman.Biz reports.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Italian manager has already reached an agreement with the Premier League champions and will also be involved in shaping the club’s transfer strategy.

Maresca managed Chelsea between 2024 and 2026, overseeing a successful spell at Stamford Bridge that included victory in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League and triumph at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 46-year-old is no stranger to Manchester City, having previously worked under Pep Guardiola as part of the club’s coaching staff from 2022 to 2023. During that period, City continued their domestic dominance and further strengthened Guardiola’s tactical project.

Maresca has long been regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in European football due to his possession-based philosophy and close links to Guardiola’s methods. His return to the Etihad is expected to strengthen City’s long-term sporting structure both on and off the pitch.

The move could also raise fresh questions over City’s future managerial plans amid continuing speculation surrounding Guardiola’s long-term future at the club.

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